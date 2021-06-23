Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnsonburg, PA

JMA to switch entirely to online billing after a special meeting on Tuesday

By Brian D. Stockman
ridgwayrecord.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSONBURG--The final Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) report is all that is standing in the way of the Johnsonburg Municipal Authority (JMA) turning on and using the new water treatment plant. The project, 8 years in the making, has all of the substantial construction complete but has yet to receive final approval from the DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection). Pennsylvania Senator Cris Dush, who represents the region, was thanked by the Authority for reaching out to them and setting up a meeting later in the week to try to expedite the process.

www.ridgwayrecord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Johnsonburg, PA
Ridgway, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Drought#Water Utilities#Bills#Dep#The Jma Board#Diversified Billing#Bloomsburg Pa#Northwest Bank#Jma Customers#Engineers#National Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
News Break
Customer Service
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Robert Downey Sr.,"Putney Swope" filmmaker, has died at 85

Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and father of Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, his son announced on Instagram. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's," Downey Jr. wrote. "He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy