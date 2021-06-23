JMA to switch entirely to online billing after a special meeting on Tuesday

JOHNSONBURG--The final Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) report is all that is standing in the way of the Johnsonburg Municipal Authority (JMA) turning on and using the new water treatment plant. The project, 8 years in the making, has all of the substantial construction complete but has yet to receive final approval from the DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection). Pennsylvania Senator Cris Dush, who represents the region, was thanked by the Authority for reaching out to them and setting up a meeting later in the week to try to expedite the process.