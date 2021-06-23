Cancel
Movies

Jackass 4's Johnny Knoxville Touches On Bad Blood With Bam Margera After He Was Not Asked Back For Sequel

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent times have seen members of the Jackass family at a bit of an impasse. With Bam Margera being dropped from the currently in production Jackass 4, the fallout has left Margera on the outs, with legal actions keeping him there for the foreseeable future. Now, a recent interview has franchise star Johnny Knoxville touching upon the subject himself, in a measured but heartfelt statement.

www.cinemablend.com
