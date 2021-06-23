'Going to go cry.' OKC Thunder fans react to 'devastating' NBA Draft Lottery results

The Oklahoma City Thunder received the 6th pick 2021 NBA Draft though the NBA Draft Lottery. The Thunder will have the No. 6, No. 16 and No. 18 in July’s draft. The Thunder had an 11.5% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 25% chance at two top-five picks thanks to a trade with Houston and about a 75% chance at landing at least one top-five pick. Landed the 6th pick was not what Thunder fans were hoping for.