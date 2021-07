This week, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of The Illinois Policy Institute and Brandon Pope of WCIU. The Rascals begin by evaluating the efforts of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the City Council to bring justice and safety. Then, the group explores the usefulness of scooters and safe ways to get around the city. And the Rascals decide what’s at stake with the possibility of the Chicago Bears moving to the suburbs.