Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Transcriptome-wide association study of treatment-resistant depression and depression subtypes for drug repurposing

By Chiara Fabbri, Oliver Pain, Saskia P. Hagenaars, Cathryn M. Lewis, Alessandro Serretti
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor depressive disorder (MDD) is the single largest contributor to global disability and up to 20–30% of patients do not respond to at least two antidepressants (treatment-resistant depression, TRD). This study leveraged imputed gene expression in TRD to perform a drug repurposing analysis. Among those with MDD, we defined TRD as having at least two antidepressant switches according to primary care records in UK Biobank (UKB). We performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) of TRD (n = 2165) vs healthy controls (n = 11,188) using FUSION and gene expression levels from 21 tissues. We identified compounds with opposite gene expression signatures (ConnectivityMap data) compared to our TWAS results using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test, Spearman and Pearson correlation. As symptom patterns are routinely assessed in clinical practice and could be used to provide targeted treatments, we identified MDD subtypes associated with TRD in UKB and analysed them using the same pipeline described for TRD. Anxious MDD (n = 14,954) and MDD with weight gain (n = 4697) were associated with TRD. In the TWAS, two genes were significantly dysregulated (TMEM106B and ATP2A1 for anxious and weight gain MDD, respectively). A muscarinic receptor antagonist was identified as top candidate for repurposing in TRD; inhibition of heat shock protein 90 was the main mechanism of action identified for anxious MDD, while modulators of metabolism such as troglitazone showed promising results for MDD with weight gain. This was the first TWAS of TRD and associated MDD subtypes. Our results shed light on possible pharmacological approaches in individuals with difficult-to-treat depression.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcriptome#Cohort Study#Drugs#Study Group#Longitudinal Study#Mdd#Trd#Biobank#Connectivitymap#Twas#Ukb#Tmem106b#Troglitazone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Supplements for bipolar disorder

While psychiatric medication is the go-to treatment for bipolar disorder, certain supplements could help with symptom relief. We look at what the research says. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition defined by extreme shifts in mood, sleep, thoughts, and behaviors that occur over periods of days and weeks. It’s...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Preexisting Mood Disorder Influences COVID-19 Outcomes

Mood disorders negatively impact the outcomes of many medical disorders. A history of mood disorder has been associated with increased death rates in those hospitalized with COVID-19. Mood disorder increases the likelihood that individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are discharged to other facilities rather than home. The outcomes of many medical...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Do crystals work for anxiety and depression?

Crystals and crystal healing have become increasingly popular in recent years. People who use crystals cite their supposed healing powers and positive energy. However, there is no scientific evidence to support their use in the treatment of anxiety or depression. The New Age idea and practice of crystal healing takes...
Medical ScienceNature.com

Erythropoietin monotherapy for neuroprotection after neonatal encephalopathy in low-to-middle income countries: a systematic review and meta-analysis

We examined whether erythropoietin monotherapy improves neurodevelopmental outcomes in near-term and term infants with neonatal encephalopathy (NE) in low-middle income countries (LMICs). Methods. We searched Pubmed, Embase, and Web of Science databases to identify studies that used erythropoietin (1500–12,500 units/kg/dose) or a derivative to treat NE. Results. Five studies, with...
Mental HealthBirmingham Star

Study on neural connections lost in depression

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The psychedelic drug psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound found in some mushrooms, has been studied as a potential treatment for depression for years. However, it is still unclear how it works in the brain and how long beneficial results might last. In a new study,...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Risk of autism increases with maternal depression, but not SSRI use: study

Women with depression and other mood disorders are generally advised to continue taking antidepressant medications during pregnancy. The drugs are widely considered safe, but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus has remained a topic of some concern. Now, researchers have found that maternal psychiatric conditions—but not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI)—increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Repurposing rheumatology drugs for COVID-19

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology. Rheumatologists are familiar with the everyday use of immunomodulatory drugs. These are designed to treat the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. A EULAR taskforce was set up to develop a set of new points to consider to give guidance and advice on the best way to use these medicines to treat COVID-19. The taskforce included rheumatologists, immunologists, haematologists, paediatricians, patients and other health professionals. They looked at the published evidence on the use of immunomodulatory therapies to treat severe COVID-19.
HealthNature.com

Transcriptome-wide association study of post-trauma symptom trajectories identified GRIN3B as a potential biomarker for PTSD development

Biomarkers that predict symptom trajectories after trauma can facilitate early detection or intervention for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may also advance our understanding of its biology. Here, we aimed to identify trajectory-based biomarkers using blood transcriptomes collected in the immediate aftermath of trauma exposure. Participants were recruited from an Emergency Department in the immediate aftermath of trauma exposure and assessed for PTSD symptoms at baseline, 1, 3, 6, and 12 months. Three empirical symptom trajectories (chronic-PTSD, remitting, and resilient) were identified in 377 individuals based on longitudinal symptoms across four data points (1, 3, 6, and 12 months), using latent growth mixture modeling. Blood transcriptomes were examined for association with longitudinal symptom trajectories, followed by expression quantitative trait locus analysis. GRIN3B and AMOTL1 blood mRNA levels were associated with chronic vs. resilient post-trauma symptom trajectories at a transcriptome-wide significant level (N = 153, FDR-corrected p value = 0.0063 and 0.0253, respectively). We identified four genetic variants that regulate mRNA blood expression levels of GRIN3B. Among these, GRIN3B rs10401454 was associated with PTSD in an independent dataset (N = 3521, p = 0.04). Examination of the BrainCloud and GTEx databases revealed that rs10401454 was associated with brain mRNA expression levels of GRIN3B. While further replication and validation studies are needed, our data suggest that GRIN3B, a glutamate ionotropic receptor NMDA type subunit-3B, may be involved in the manifestation of PTSD. In addition, the blood mRNA level of GRIN3B may be a promising early biomarker for the PTSD manifestation and development.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Depression: How omega-3 fatty acids can be used to develop new treatments

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that depression affects over. worldwide and is a leading cause of disability. Researchers from the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre in the United Kingdom have discovered that high doses of omega-3 fatty acids may provide some relief. The research...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$12.7 Billion Depression Drugs Global Market To 2026 - By Drug Class, Disorder Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depression Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global depression drugs market reached a value of US$ 12.7 Billion in 2020. Depression is a mental disorder characterized by the absence...
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Informal care and the impact on depression and anxiety among Swedish adults: a population-based cohort study

BMC Public Health volume 21, Article number: 1263 (2021) Cite this article. As the population is ageing, the need for informal caregivers increases, and thus we need to know more about the effects on caregivers. This study aims to determine both cross-sectional and longitudinal associations between perceived limitation of informal caregiving and mental health of caregivers.
HealthNature.com

Repeated use of SSRIs potentially associated with an increase on serum CK and CK-MB in patients with major depressive disorder: a retrospective study

There is a large amount of evidence that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are related to cardiovascular toxicity, which has aroused concern regarding their safety. However, few studies have evaluated the effects of SSRIs on cardiac injury biomarkers, such as creatine kinase (CK) and creatine kinase isoenzyme (CK-MB). The purpose of our study was to determine whether SSRIs elevated CK and CK-MB levels of prior medicated depressive patients (PMDP) compared to first-episode drug-naïve depressive patients (FDDPs). We performed an observational and retrospective study involving 128 patients with major depressive disorder. Patients who had never used any type of antidepressant were designated FDDP; patients who had used only one type of SSRI but were not treated after a recent relapse were designated PMDP. Serum CK and CK-MB levels were measured before and after using SSRIs for a period of time. The duration of current treatment in the FDDP and PMDP groups was 16.200 ± 16.726 weeks and 15.618 ± 16.902 weeks, respectively. After SSRI treatment, levels of serum CK in the PMDP group were significantly higher than in the FDDP group. Univariate ANCOVA results revealed that PMDP was 22.313 times more likely to elevate CK (OR 22.313, 95% CI 9.605–35.022) and 2.615 times more likely to elevate CK-MB (OR 2.615, 95% CI 1.287–3.943) than FDDP. Multivariate ANCOVA revealed an interaction between the group and sex of CK and CK-MB. Further pairwise analysis of the interaction results showed that in female patients, the mean difference (MD) of CK and CK-MB in PMDP was significantly greater than that in FDDP (MD = 33.410, P = 0.000, 95% CI 15.935–50.886; MD = 4.613, P = 0.000, 95% CI 2.846–6.381). Our findings suggest that patients, especially females, who had previously used SSRI antidepressants were more likely to have elevated CK and CK-MB, indicators of myocardial muscle injury. Use of SSRIs should not be assumed to be completely safe and without any cardiovascular risks.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The association of cardiorespiratory fitness and the risk of hypertension: a systematic review and dose–response meta-analysis

Established evidence has indicated a negative correlation between cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and hypertension risk. In this study, we performed a meta-analysis to investigate the categorical and dose–response relationship between CRF and hypertension risk and the effects of CRF changes on hypertension risk reduction. The PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases were searched for relevant studies. The summarized relative risk (RR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI) were estimated using the DerSimonian and Laird random effect model, and the dose–response relationship between CRF and hypertension risk was characterized using generalized least-squares regression and restricted cubic splines. Nine cohorts describing 110,638 incident hypertension events among 1,618,067 participants were included in this study. Compared with the lowest category of CRF, the RR of hypertension was 0.63 (95% CI: 0.56–0.70) for the highest CRF category and 0.85 (95% CI: 0.80–0.91) for the moderate category of CRF. For a 1-metabolic equivalent increment in CRF, the pooled RR of hypertension was 0.92 (95% CI: 0.90–0.94) in the total population. The RR of hypertension was 0.71 (95% CI: 0.64–0.79) for participants with CRF increased compared with those whose CRF was decreased over time. In conclusion, our meta-analysis supports the widely held notion of a negative dose-dependent relationship between CRF and hypertension risk.
HealthNature.com

Association of depressive disorder with biochemical and anthropometric indices in adult men and women

Depression is a common psychiatric disorder. Although many risk factors for depression have been reported, the associations of biochemical and anthropometric indices with depressive disorder remain unclear. The objective of this study was to assess whether there are significant associations of depressive disorder with biochemical and obesity indices. This study was based on data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2018, and logistic regression was performed to examine the association of depression with biochemical and obesity indices. A total of 33,993 subjects were included in the analyses. Study subjects consisted of 13,178 men in the control group (mean age of 51.12 years), 509 men in the depression group (53.67), 18,279 women in the control group (50.5), and 2027 women in the depression group (55.39). Among men, the depression group was significantly more likely to have a lower height and weight than the control group. Compared to the control group, the depression group was more likely to have higher triglyceride levels and tended to have lower hematocrit and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels. Among women, the depression group was more likely to have higher triglyceride, aspartate aminotransferase (AST), BUN, and creatinine levels and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), hematocrit, and red blood cell counts. Several biochemical and anthropometric indices used in this study were associated with depressive disorder, but these associations may differ according to sex.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Deep Brain Stimulation for Treating Schizophrenia

Summary: Deep brain stimulation appears to be safe, effective, and provides symptom improvements for at least one year in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia. Managing schizophrenia is a lifelong process, and although there’s no cure, it can be treated with medications and therapy. However, one-fifth to one-half of patients with schizophrenia who show severe symptoms don’t respond to medication. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found a novel way to treat patients who have treatment resistant schizophrenia by using the same type of deep brain stimulation hardware used to treat Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.
HealthNature.com

Treatment of mixed depression with theta-burst stimulation (TBS): results from a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial

Mixed depression is probably different in terms of clinical course and response to treatment. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) is well established in non-mixed depression, and theta-burst stimulation (TBS) protocol is replacing conventional protocols because of noninferiority and reduced delivery time. However, TBS has not been adequately studied in mixed states. This study was a double-blind, six-week, sham-controlled, and randomized clinical trial of bilateral TBS targeting the right and left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, respectively. Adults with bipolar and major depressive disorder experiencing an acute mixed depression were eligible if they had not benefited from a first- or second-line treatment for acute unipolar or bipolar depression recommended by the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments. Out of 100 patients included, 90 composed modified intention-to-treat sample, which was patients that completed at least one week of the intervention. There were no significant differences in Montgomery-Asberg depression rating scale score changes (least squares mean difference between groups at week 3, −0.06 [95% CI, − 3.39 to 3.51; P = 0.97] in favor of sham TBS). Response and remission rates per MADRS were also not statistically different among active and sham groups (35.7% vs. 43.7%, and 28.5% vs. 37.5% respectively at week 6, ps > 0.51). No other analyses from baseline to weeks 3 or 6 revealed significant time x group interaction or mean differences among groups in the mITT sample. Bilateral TBS targeting the DLPFC is not efficacious as an add-on treatment of acute bipolar and unipolar mixed depression. ClinicalTrials.govIdentifier: NCT04123301.
Women's Healthktbb.com

New postpartum depression treatment shows promising results

(NEW YORK) -- A new pill is bringing hope for mothers struggling with postpartum depression. On Wednesday, scientists from The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research announced that results from phase 3 of a clinical trial for the drug, zuranolone, are showing promising results. The findings, which were published in the...
California Statebiospace.com

California Biotech Aditum Bio Launches New Spinout Company for Treatment-Resistant Depression

California-based biotechnology investment firm Aditum Bio has announced the creation of a new company that's dedicated to treating depression. The new portfolio firm, Ancora Bio, is focused on developing a new drug to address treatment-resistant depression. It was created just shortly after the company acquired the license to use Taisho Pharmaceutical's selective vasopressin 1b receptor (V1b) antagonist (ANC-501).
HealthNature.com

Economic evaluation in psychiatric pharmacogenomics: a systematic review

Nowadays, many relevant drug–gene associations have been discovered, but pharmacogenomics (PGx)-guided treatment needs to be cost-effective as well as clinically beneficial to be incorporated into standard health care. To address current challenges, this systematic review provides an update regarding previously published studies, which assessed the cost-effectiveness of PGx testing for the prescription of antidepressants and antipsychotics. From a total of 1159 studies initially identified by literature database querying, and after manual assessment and curation of all of them, a mere 18 studies met our inclusion criteria. Of the 18 studies evaluations, 16 studies (88.89%) drew conclusions in favor of PGx testing, of which 9 (50%) genome-guided interventions were cost-effective and 7 (38.9%) were less costly compared to standard treatment based on cost analysis. More precisely, supportive evidence exists for CYP2D6 and CYP2C19 drug–gene associations and for combinatorial PGx panels, but evidence is limited for many other drug–gene combinations. Amongst the limitations of the field are the unclear explanation of perspective and cost inputs, as well as the underreporting of study design elements, which can influence though the economic evaluation. Overall, the findings of this article demonstrate that although there is growing evidence on the cost-effectiveness of genome-guided interventions in psychiatric diseases, there is still a need for performing additional research on economic evaluations of PGx implementation with an emphasis on psychiatric disorders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy