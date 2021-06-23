Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit over deadly helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against a helicopter company over the fatal crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.

Bryant and Island Express Helicopters said in a court document on Tuesday that they “have agreed to settle their claims” in the suit.

The parties are currently finalizing the settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed. However, the document indicates that the families of the seven other victims will be part of the settlement.

Bryant filed the suit in a California state court in February 2020, accusing the pilot, Ara Zobayan, of negligence and failing to “use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” on Jan. 26, 2020.

The suit further claimed that Zobayan, who was also killed in the crash, was previously cited for rule violations. It also alleged that Island Express’s certificate with the Federal Aviation Administration prevented it from flying under the low clouds and heavy fog that grounded other flights the day of the crash.

The case was later moved to state court in September 2020.

Island Express also filed a lawsuit against two air traffic controllers, blaming them for “a series of erroneous acts and/or omissions” that caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in February that Zobayan was in violation of visual flight rules and became disoriented in the clouds when he couldn’t see where he was going.

Meanwhile, Bryant is in a separate legal battle with Los Angeles County over allegations that first responders shared photos of the crash and remains. In March, she shared the names of the deputies accused of taking and sharing pictures.

Updated on June 23 at 6:29 a.m.