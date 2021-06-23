Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Tuesday Wrap: Senate budget bits 'n' pieces, masks in school

By WRAL
WRAL News
 14 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Senate's proposed $25.7 billion budget cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with few changes and remains on track for passage by the end of the week. In addition to tax cuts and raises of teachers and state workers, the budget includes a number of policy provisions, such as reining in the governor's emergency powers and the attorney general's ability to settle lawsuits over state laws. It also would split the prison system off into its own cabinet-level agency, revamp many state buildings in downtown Raleigh and dole out billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money.

www.wral.com
