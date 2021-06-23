Tuesday Wrap: Senate budget bits 'n' pieces, masks in school

Raleigh, N.C. — The Senate's proposed $25.7 billion budget cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with few changes and remains on track for passage by the end of the week. In addition to tax cuts and raises of teachers and state workers, the budget includes a number of policy provisions, such as reining in the governor's emergency powers and the attorney general's ability to settle lawsuits over state laws. It also would split the prison system off into its own cabinet-level agency, revamp many state buildings in downtown Raleigh and dole out billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money.