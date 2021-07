WEDNESDAY: Grab an umbrella as your make your plans today. A few showers will be possible amid patchy areas of fog this morning. Coverage of rain and storms will increase through late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s ahead of the downpours amid variably cloudy skies. Downpours could be heavy in nature that could lead to localized flooding concerns. Most areas will see rain tapering off through the evening hours with lows in the 70s.