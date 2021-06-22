Oregon’s New 6th Congressional District Hasn’t Been Drawn, but There’s Already a Candidate

No one knows where Oregon’s new, 6th Congressional District will be, but we already know the first candidate seeking the seat. Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, a onetime staffer for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), announced June 22 that she’s in. “I’m running for Congress,” Smith said in a statement, “to tear down the barriers to progress before us and build pathways to equal opportunity for all.”