Oregon State

Oregon’s New 6th Congressional District Hasn’t Been Drawn, but There’s Already a Candidate

By Rachel Monahan
WWEEK
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one knows where Oregon’s new, 6th Congressional District will be, but we already know the first candidate seeking the seat. Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, a onetime staffer for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), announced June 22 that she’s in. “I’m running for Congress,” Smith said in a statement, “to tear down the barriers to progress before us and build pathways to equal opportunity for all.”

