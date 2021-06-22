Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk River, MN

Helen K. Olson

hometownsource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Olson, age 98 of Elk River, passed away on June 19, 2021, peacefully at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. She was born on September 22, 1922 in Sundown, Manitoba, Canada to George and Sophie (Skrumeda) Kreshka. The family moved to Caribou, MN in 1923 and lived there until the early 1940’s. Helen and her siblings attended school there and she went on to Minneapolis Vocational School where she learned how to quilt. Helen married Cyrus Olson in Great Falls, MT in 1944. They had three children, Dwayne, Ron, and Cindy. They later divorced. The family lived in South Minneapolis where Helen was a stay-at-home mom and had her own quilting business. In the 1970’s, she started working other jobs outside of the home. She worked for Honeywell, retiring in 1993 after 10 years of service. In 1994, she moved from Minneapolis and built a home in Elk River. In June of 2014, Helen moved to Guardian Angels by the Lake. In 2015, she became a resident of Guardian Angels Care Center. Helen loved cooking, baking and was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor. She loved to visit with her family and friends. She was affectionately called “Baba” (Grandma in Ukrainian). Helen was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne; 11 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Olson. She is survived by children, Ron, Cindy (Frank) Nagle; “Adopted” daughter Bette Stone; grandchildren, Todd (Kari) Olson, Tracy (Tim) Larson, Tiffany Washek, Brandon (Jennifer) Olson, Nicole (Dean) Mussehl, Tony (Carrie) Nagle, Andy Nagle, and Blake Olson; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Rose Nelson; daughter-in-law, Jeanann Olson; and many dear nieces and nephews. Many thanks to her caregivers at Guardian Angels for the loving care Helen received. Funeral to be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment to follow at Otsego Cemetery. Celebration of Life will take place immediately after the interment at the Nagle residence. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

www.hometownsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Brandon, MN
City
Tracy, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Elk River, MN
Obituaries
City
Elk River, MN
City
Monticello, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Caribou Mn#Mt#Honeywell#Ukrainian#Dare S Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Jobs
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy