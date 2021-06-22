Britney Spears objected to conservatorship five years ago
Britney Spears declared her conservatorship "too much" five years ago. The 'Gimme More' singer hasn't had control of her affairs since her breakdown in 2008 and though concern about the situation has escalated in recent months - fuelled by the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, which was released earlier this year - it's now emerged the 39-year-old pop star herself has been expressing her unhappiness at the situation for some time.