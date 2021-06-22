Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears objected to conservatorship five years ago

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears declared her conservatorship "too much" five years ago. The 'Gimme More' singer hasn't had control of her affairs since her breakdown in 2008 and though concern about the situation has escalated in recent months - fuelled by the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, which was released earlier this year - it's now emerged the 39-year-old pop star herself has been expressing her unhappiness at the situation for some time.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#New Court#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

The Romans, the Supreme Court, and Britney Spears—Conservatorship Abuse Has Been Happening for 2000 Years

This week iconic pop star Britney Spears gave stirring and emotional testimony about living under the conservatorship granted to her father in 2008. Likening her experience to enslavement, Spears said she had been forced to work against her will, compelled to enter a mental-health institution, drugged, and prevented from having children. The shocking revelations drew instant support and raised questions about the nature of the conservatorship system. How could an international star who earned millions of dollars be exploited and controlled in this way?
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ lawyer quits

Britney Spears’ lawyer has resigned. The ‘Lucky’ singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
MusicTime Out Global

Britney Spears’ longtime manager says she will retire from music

The strange, sad saga of Britney Spears' very-public battle to end the court-mandated conservatorship overseen by her father has taken many twists and turns. Just last week, an LA judge upheld father Jamie Spears' authority over the pop singer's finances and personal affairs, despite an impassioned testimony that included allegations that the singer had been forced to perform against her will.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

Comments / 1

Community Policy