Strip away the millions, the titles, the credits, and what's left is a dancer. Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," Officer of the British Empire and philanthropist, remains, at his essence, a hoofer. Lythgoe feels the music and needs nothing more than the rhythm and a floor on which to express it.