Steamboat Springs, CO

Into the Light: Andrew Stenehjem

By Lisa Schlichtman
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Stenehjem is a photographer, a world traveler, a veteran, an athlete and a survivor. The 40-year-old North Dakota native, who now lives in Hayden and works in Steamboat Springs, is currently training for a full Ironman in Cozumel, Mexico, and he’ll be completing the grueling race in honor of his best friend and fellow veteran Rob, who died by suicide several years ago. As part of the challenge, Andrew is also raising money for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, and its suicide prevention and postvention programs.

www.steamboatpilot.com
