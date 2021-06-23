Pokémon Sword and Shield leakers settle in lawsuit, will pay $150K each
Prior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield in November 2019, significant details and images of the game’s new Pokémon and evolutions leaked online, stemming from a strategy guide, and The Pokémon Company was having absolutely none of that. It issued takedown requests across the internet as various images cropped up, and it sought out the original leakers of the Pokémon Sword and Shield images for a lawsuit, swiftly identifying those responsible. Fast-forward a year and a half, and The Pokémon Company and the two defendants targeted for the lawsuit have settled in court, with each defendant agreeing to pay $150,000 in damages and attorney fees.www.nintendoenthusiast.com