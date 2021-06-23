Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Pokémon Sword and Shield leakers settle in lawsuit, will pay $150K each

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield in November 2019, significant details and images of the game’s new Pokémon and evolutions leaked online, stemming from a strategy guide, and The Pokémon Company was having absolutely none of that. It issued takedown requests across the internet as various images cropped up, and it sought out the original leakers of the Pokémon Sword and Shield images for a lawsuit, swiftly identifying those responsible. Fast-forward a year and a half, and The Pokémon Company and the two defendants targeted for the lawsuit have settled in court, with each defendant agreeing to pay $150,000 in damages and attorney fees.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Sword And Shield#Sword#Mascot#The Pok Mon Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to transfer to Pokémon Home

Pokémon Go now lets you transfer Pokémon from the game to the Pokémon Home app. In this Pokémon Go guide, we will explain how to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home, how much it costs to transfer Legendary Pokémon, and how to transfer Pokémon to Pokémon Sword and Shield.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

Nintendo Seemingly Confirms A New Hardware Is In Development

Nintendo has not yet announced that it is working on a new gaming hardware. Analysts believe that a Nintendo Switch Pro is in development. Nintendo Switch Pro fans got excited about a recent statement from the company's president. The imminent launch and eventual release of the supposed upgraded gaming console...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo president on reports of a new Switch model

There have been fairly regular reports claiming that Nintendo has a new Switch model in the works, but at least thus far, nothing has materialized. The latest rumor came from Bloomberg, with the outlet claiming at the end of May that a reveal could have taken place right before E3 2021. Of course, that didn’t happen in the end.
Video Gamesfbtb.net

PokéMondays: How To Hunt For A Shiny Beldum In Pokémon Ultra Sun

Shiny hunting Beldum in Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Ultra Moon doesn’t take a lot of preparation than any other hunt but does require one to be careful and follow some steps precisely during the hunt to ensure maximum chances of success. Here’s what worked for me in Pokémon Ultra Sun.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Shigeru Miyamoto reveals that he is addicted to Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is a game that I’ve sunk a lot of time into, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since launch, the game has grown exponentially, adding content from all eight generations of Pokémon. There’s no denying how popular Pokémon GO is, and Shigeru Miyamoto has revealed that he is addicted to the mobile game. Nintendo recently held its 81st annual shareholders meeting, which is a presentation focusing on the company’s performance for the previous year. This is usually followed by a Q&A session, with one of the questions asking about each of the directors’ favorite games. Here is the question that was asked and Miyamoto’s answer:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Joy-Con are not changed or improved

This morning, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, revealing a 7″ screen and better audio, among other things. It was not quite what reporting from outlets like Bloomberg had led us to believe, but it is indeed a Switch upgrade. So does that Switch upgrade come with upgraded Joy-Con? No, certainly not. Nintendo has specified in an official question-and-answer section of its website that Nintendo Switch OLED Model Joy-Con controllers are the same as what’s already on the market, which in turn implies that consumer struggles with Joy-Con drift will continue.
Video GamesPosted by
Fortune

Nintendo launching upgraded Switch console in October

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After months of speculation and rumors, Nintendo has announced a new version of its Nintendo Switch console is coming this fall. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will go on sale Oct. 8. Priced at $350,...
HobbiesNintendo Enthusiast

‘King Pokémon’ causes outrage in TCG community over value of card artist Arita’s signature

Pokémon Trading Card Game has been nuts for the past year or so, with the likes of scalpers buying up everything and Target taking down its cards at physical stores to avoid problems. However, 67-year-old “King Pokémon,” aka Gary Haase, has been causing some debate within the TCG community as of late with his comments about the value of the signature of famous artist Mitsuhiro Arita, who has produced art for hundreds of cards.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Nintendo: 'We Are Working on Increasing the Appeal of Nintendo Switch Online' - News

Nintendo launched its Nintendo Switch Online service in September 2018 and as of September 2020 it has surpassed 26 million paid members. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent general meeting with shareholders was asked about adding a higher tier to the Nintendo Switch Online with upgraded services. He said it is important to increase the number of members, while also encouraging existing members to continue to use the service.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: Let’s Go, Meltan quest and Mystery Boxes

Meltan is obtainable in Pokémon Go through two ways. You can either complete the “Let’s Go, Meltan” Special Research Tasks or you can use a Mystery Box from transferring Pokémon. Our Pokémon Go guide will explain how to get Meltan, what each step of the Meltan quest requires, what the rewards are, and how to use a Mystery Box.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

Jaimie Ditchfield posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Pokémon GO is a game that I’ve sunk a lot of time into, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since launch, the game has grown... S. Sato posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Koei Tecmo shared a vague teaser...
BusinessNintendo Enthusiast

Miyamoto: Illumination CEO really understands Nintendo’s point of view

Nintendo recently held its 81st Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, recapping the past year for investors. During the meeting, they also officially approved the appointment of Chris Meladandri as an outside director. Meledandri is the founder and CEO of Illumination, and he and his company have been hard at work on an animated Super Mario movie for the past five years. Obviously, video game movies have a pretty controversial past, Mario included. But Shigeru Miyamoto believes that Illumination is the right team to bring Nintendo characters into a new medium.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Pokemon GO Surpasses $5 Billion in Revenue - News

Pokemon GO became a huge hit when it launched for mobile in 2016 and after five years continues to be one of the most popular titles on mobile devices. Niantic's AR game has surpassed $5 billion in lifetime revenue, according to a new report from Sensor Tower. The game has managed to average $1 billion in revenue each year. The first half of 2021 is the best start ever for Pokemon GO in any give year as it has generated $641.6 million in revenue. This is 34 percent year-over-year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy