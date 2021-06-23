Machado looks poised to get 'lava hot'

Machado went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Machado singled in the first and later came around to score and then delivered an RBI single in the eighth to extend the Padres' lead to 11-5. The 28-year-old has recorded at least two hits in three of his last four games and is slashing .261/.339/.463 with 12 homers, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 33:52 BB:K on the year.