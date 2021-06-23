Machado looks poised to get 'lava hot'
SAN DIEGO -- Some hitters get hot. Manny Machado, in the words of Padres manager Jayce Tingler, gets "lava hot." It's a common refrain of Tingler's to note that there are few hitters in baseball who sustain their hot stretches quite like Machado -- and Tingler isn't wrong. That was on full display last season, when Machado struggled for the first quarter of the schedule, then reeled off a downright sensational 45-game stretch that landed him at third in National League MVP Award voting.