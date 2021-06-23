Cancel
MLB

Escobar on trade rumors; Calhoun improves

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- When D-backs manager Torey Lovullo ran into Eduardo Escobar in the weight room Tuesday afternoon, he told the infielder that he was going to be out of the lineup for the second straight day. Escobar insisted that his strained right quad was good enough to play. "I thought...

www.mlb.com
Brian Dozier
Eduardo Escobar
Kole Calhoun
Torey Lovullo
#Injured List#The White Sox#Twins#Deadline
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eduardo Escobar rumors are heating up again

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox has been connected to Eduardo Escobar for a few weeks now. It all started when Bob Nightengale put the rumor out there on Twitter. Now, overnight last night, he doubled down on this rumor. This is definitely something for everyone to keep an eye on over the next few days as the White Sox looks for some help. With Nick Madrigal out for the season, a good second baseman would be great for them.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Trade Deadline: White Sox Talking Eduardo Escobar, Per Rumor

Trade rumor has Sox talking Eduardo Escobar with D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the injuries keep piling up for the Chicago White Sox, it might be time for Rick Hahn to start looking outside the organization for reinforcements. While the general manager said within the last couple...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

The teams that need Eduardo Escobar the most

The Diamondbacks cannot be saved. Currently, they’re on pace for a 43-win season, and they’re about to get a whole lot worse. With the trade deadline coming up, anyone having a decent year and/or an expiring contract will be on the move. Tim Locastro was the first to be sold, but the next could very well be Arizona’s sole All-Star: Eduardo Escobar.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 5 starting pitchers Yankees should target in trades

Well, that was a reality check. As the Yankees limp out of Fenway Park after a weekend drubbing by the first-place Boston Red Sox, there’s no sugar coating the facts: Through 77 games, the Yankees are only three games over .500. Even if New York wins its next four games, a team some thought could win over 100 games will be on pace for just 88 wins. And that’s a best-case scenario. This looks and feels like a club that will win between 84-86 games.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves recall former top prospect Orlando Arcia

The Braves announced they’ve recalled Orlando Arcia from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Kyle Muller was optioned out last night to clear active roster space. Arcia will be making his team debut when he first appears in a game. Atlanta acquired him from the Brewers for relievers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka in early April but immediately optioned him. That wasn’t unreasonable; while Arcia was a one-time top prospect, he never developed the way the Brewers had hoped. Between 2018-21, the right-handed hitting infielder hit just .232/.282/.344 (64 wRC+) across 1112 plate appearances. Arcia was coming off a career-best 2020, but his .260/.317/.416 line last year was still a tad worse than league average.
MLBMLB

Cards witness to another walk-off by Rox

DENVER -- The Cardinals left for San Francisco on Sunday evening with a positive run differential after four games against the Rockies. They left with a 1-3 record. That’s the tough pill the Cardinals had to swallow following their second walk-off defeat of the series Sunday, a 3-2 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field, a peculiar series in the sense that the games were largely blasé: low-scoring, stellar pitching and rather crisp defense in a ballpark where games seem to balloon out of control in an instant.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton batting seventh for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start in right field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Casey Mize and the Tigers. Zack Collins will move to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate and Gavin Sheets filling the designated hitter role.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Potential Yankees trade target gets injury scare

The Arizona Diamondbacks are breathing a sigh of relief. Rotoworld reports center fielder Ketel Marte leff Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after feeling “some tightness in his left hamstring while running the bases on a ground-rule double in the first inning.”. But The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan reports Diamondbacks...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro Trade Talks An Indictment On His Game?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler (22) and forward Andre Iguodala (28) (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are in the thick of it, to stay current. With the offseason in full swing for them, they are now faced with a series of questions about moving forward while also trying to get the most out of whatever roster they can assemble.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers rumors: Ben Simmons trade market is significant

Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers are widely expected to explore the Ben Simmons trade market this offseason. After yet another early exit in the postseason, the fanbase has run out of patience for the three-time All-Star. It’s a matter of when, not if Simmons will get sent elsewhere.
NBAParadise Post

Let the Ben Simmons-to-Warriors trade rumors begin

Ben Simmons was last seen melting down in fourth quarter after fourth quarter in the 76ers’ shocking second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks. If you ask Stephen A. Smith, the answer is a firm maybe. “I’m not saying it’s definitely going to happen, but calls have already been made, things...
MLBMLB

Postseason hero Escobar traded to Nats

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals traded veteran infielder Alcides Escobar, who signed a Minor League contract in May and was playing at Triple-A Omaha this season, to the Nationals for cash considerations, the Royals announced Saturday. Escobar will get a Major League opportunity with Washington, as his contract was selected...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees have had ‘a lot’ of trade talks

BOSTON — The Yankees have been engaged with many teams as general manager Brian Cashman looks for ways to improve the club before the July 30 trade deadline. But don’t expect anything to happen any time soon. “We’ve had a lot of conversations but I wouldn’t say there’s any momentum,”...
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals made a pair of trades including one involving Alcides Escobar

The Royals announced a pair of trades Saturday involving infielders who are not on the team’s 40-man roster. Kelvin Gutierrez, who had been designated for assignment on July 28 when the Royals promoted Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha, is headed to the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals said they will be getting “cash considerations” in return.

