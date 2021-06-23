Escobar on trade rumors; Calhoun improves

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox has been connected to Eduardo Escobar for a few weeks now. It all started when Bob Nightengale put the rumor out there on Twitter. Now, overnight last night, he doubled down on this rumor. This is definitely something for everyone to keep an eye on over the next few days as the White Sox looks for some help. With Nick Madrigal out for the season, a good second baseman would be great for them.