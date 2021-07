The Mets' lineup, dangerously lackluster lately, at long last received the fuel it needed to put another come-from-behind-win on the ledger. Charlie Morton extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3 until James McCann snapped the streak with a thirst-quenching, three-run home run to tie the game in the seventh. McCann’s seventh dinger of the year knocked Morton out of the game and Jose Peraza kept the momentum going against the Atlanta bullpen with a pinch-hit double off the bench. Francisco Lindor then drove him in with a go-ahead RBI single to complete a spirited four-run rally that erased a three-run deficit.