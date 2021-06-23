Cancel
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery order 2021: Full results and order

By Marc Berman
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pistons’ horrendous season panned out in the end, as they won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night. That will give Detroit the rights to the likely first-overall pick in Cade Cunningham, who can play point guard or wing at 6-foot-8 and will jump-start their rebuild. The Pistons are a...

nypost.com
