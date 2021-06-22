Boston Marathon planned for normal date in 2022

Suspended star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be part of the United States’ 4x100 team at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the roster USA Track and Field unveiled Tuesday evening, extinguishing the 21-year-old sprinter’s last chance to participate in this summer’s Games. Richardson, the 100 meters champion at the U.S. Olympic trials last month, had been ruled out of her signature event because of a positive marijuana test and subsequent one-month suspension that ignited debate across the sports world and beyond. Richardson had steeled herself for the possibility she would be forced to watch the Olympics at which she could have become a gold medal winner and global sensation. Richardson tested positive for marijuana, which is listed as a substance of abuse on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list, at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. last month. In a Friday morning interview on the Today Show, Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with the discovery, which she learned from a reporter during an interview, that her biological mother had recently died. Last Friday, operating under WADA code, the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson 30 days and vacated her results from the trials, making her ineligible to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics under USATF’s selection process. Richardson still had hope of competing in Tokyo during the relays that will take place in Tokyo in on Aug. 5 and 6, after Richardson’s suspension expires. USATF filled its 4x100 relay pool spots with English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs, who finished sixth and seventh at the trials, the best finishes behind Richardson among sprinters not already on the team.