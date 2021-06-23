Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 8 PM and 10 PM CDT. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 24.6 Wed 8 am CDT 23.4 22.1 20.7