Yazoo County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening between 8 PM and 10 PM CDT. Target Area: Yazoo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Yazoo River At Yazoo City. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 29.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Minor over bank is flooding is occurring along the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yazoo River Yazoo City 29.0 30.6 Wed 9 am CDT 30.4 30.3 30.1

alerts.weather.gov
