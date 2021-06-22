Cancel
English Dub Review: Fruits Basket The Final Season “You Fought Well”

By David King
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkito makes a drastic but meaningful choice that will affect the futures of the Sohma family as a whole…. Compared to the many heartbreaking episodes this final season, I’m glad we get a mostly happy time here. The episode primarily focused on three couples and what they will do in the future. I also loved seeing all the zodiacs together joking around with their fun group dynamic, and they expected Akito to come in and get pissed at them but she played with everyone’s expectations.

