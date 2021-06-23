Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Yalobusha At Whaley. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding is occurring near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 21.3 Tue 8 pm CDT 20.9 20.5 20.1