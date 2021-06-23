Traffic Stops Are About to Change in Portland

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe ground underneath Portland’s fraught, tense relationship with its police force just keeps on shifting. Tuesday’s formal announcement that Portland would follow the lead of Berkeley and Oakland by pulling back on non-safety related traffic stops (think the broken tail-lights and expired plates, encounters that occur more regularly and escalate more quickly with drivers of color, per the department’s own data), was the rare move that drew praise from the city’s more progressive quarters.

