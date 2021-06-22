Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Presidential Professor Emeritus of Anthropology Philip Bock dies

unm.edu
 17 days ago

Philip Bock, Presidential Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at The University of New Mexico, died in Albuquerque on June 16, 2021. Born in 1934, Bock’s death leaves gaping holes in many domains: the ethnography of the Micmac in Quebec and peasant societies in Mexico; linguistic and especially psychological anthropology; the anthropological study of Shakespeare’s society; ethnomusicology; the theater and music scenes in Albuquerque. But more than that, Bock was a humorous, humane humanist, with a commonsense, ironic, socially and politically engaged approach to people and life. The life of the party, jazz and classical pianist, composer, playwright, actor, director, impresario, world traveler, fighter for social justice, bon vivant, devoted son, husband and father, department chair, Bock was all these things and much more, especially a great friend, a gentle, diplomatic mentor, and a wise counselor who believed that things should not always be taken too seriously. Que será, será…

news.unm.edu
