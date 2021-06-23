Cancel
REMINDER: 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit is Wednesday, June 23

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfZan_0acXRAZf00

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER: The Seattle Southside Chamber, Renton Chamber and the Kent Chamber are teaming up to present the 2nd Annual 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit virtually this Wednesday, June 23, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m.

This 2-hour virtual/online event celebrates regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community gathering together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces dealing with economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare and policy in the Pacific Northwest.

Participants will hear from leaders in housing, healthcare and policy and then engage in presentations from local nonprofits, students and community advocates providing concrete solutions to these problems. Proposals from local nonprofits, students and community advocates on solutions to creating additional economic equity in our region have been judged by industry leaders and experts and winners will be revealed at the event.

Donald King, President/CEO of Nehemiah Initiative Seattle will speak on Housing; State Representative Debra Entenman will speak on Policy; and Kaiser Permanente will give a message on Healthcare. Last year’s winners, Vishnu Kartha and Josh Wolters will give updates on their programs.

Sponsorship for the 2nd Annual 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit provided by Kaiser Permanente, Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee, City of Tukwila, Highline College, Multi-Service Center and South King Media.

To register for the event, click here and click on “Register.”

Attendance is FREE for participants.

Unique login details will be sent to registered attendees via email prior to the event.

Contact Seattle Southside Chamber at [email protected] for more information or feel free to call the Renton Chamber at (425) 226-4560, Seattle Southside at (206) 575-1633 or the Kent Chamber at (253) 854.1770.

