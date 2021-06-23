Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blakely, GA

Harley Slappy

By Editorials
earlycountynews.com
 15 days ago

Harley James Slappy, 72, of Blakely, Ga. passed away on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Harley was born on July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County, Ga., to the late Jackson Durell and Vera Elizabeth Houston Slappy. He worked in the telecommunications field throughout the majority of his career and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. For his honorable service, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star Medal with “V” device, the Air Medal, a Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Commendation Medal, and two Overseas Service Bars. In addition to his parents, Harley was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer and Stephen Slappy, and a sister-in-law, Peggy Adams Slappy.

www.earlycountynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blakely, GA
County
Calhoun County, GA
Blakely, GA
Obituaries
City
Smyrna, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Woodstock, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States Army#The Combat Infantry Badge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Adams victory in NYC reignites Democratic debate on crime, policing

The victory of a centrist candidate in the New York City mayoral primary is raising questions over how far left Democrats should go on the issues of crime and police reform if they want to win in the midterms. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s projected win in the crowded Democratic...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
ABC News

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off US relay team, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will officially not be running at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, the U.S. Olympic track and field team released its roster for the games, which featured a handful of veterans and 81 first-time Olympians -- but not Richardson. In June, Richardson won the 100 meters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Posted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy