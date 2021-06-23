Harley Slappy

Harley James Slappy, 72, of Blakely, Ga. passed away on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Harley was born on July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County, Ga., to the late Jackson Durell and Vera Elizabeth Houston Slappy. He worked in the telecommunications field throughout the majority of his career and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. For his honorable service, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star Medal with “V” device, the Air Medal, a Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Commendation Medal, and two Overseas Service Bars. In addition to his parents, Harley was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer and Stephen Slappy, and a sister-in-law, Peggy Adams Slappy.