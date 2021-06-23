Cancel
Rescued from doubt

By Editorials
earlycountynews.com
 15 days ago

Matthew 14:22-33 In the safety and security of some protected place, it is easy to become critical of one who might show some degree of “doubt” regarding certain situations. In our “smug position of perceived security,” we can become some kind of “expert” in solving the problems for “somebody else.” When we are faced with our own uncertainty, this “stock advice” loses some of its “power.”

