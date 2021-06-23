Trip to Wild Adventures

Cancel
The New Hope Pentecostal Deliverance Ministry is sponsoring a trip on July 10, 2021 to Wild Adventure Rides & Waterpark. The cost per person will be $55.00. This includes arm bands for Wild Adventures, admission to see the Harlem Globetrotters and round trip transportation. Fee must be paid by July 3rd.

