Roster Reset: Okereke eager for challenge of replacing Walker

Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 14 days ago
Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke makes a catch during practice May 20 in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby Okereke certainly isn’t a new face for the Indianapolis Colts’ defense.

The 24-year-old linebacker has recorded 137 tackles, three fumble recoveries, a sack and an interception with 16 starts over the past two seasons. So, while Okereke has big shoes to fill with the departure of middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., there’s plenty of reason to believe he can do the job.

“Obviously, Anthony was a rock on our team, a focal point, really a leader,” Okereke said. “Just for me, (it’s about) personal accountability, stepping up and making sure that I’m that consistent leader for everyone on the defense and really just keeping this thing rolling.”

It will be a familiar role. Okereke played 66% of the defensive snaps last season, and that number grew as the season wore on. Over the final four weeks of the regular-season – with a playoff berth in the balance – Okereke played at least 68% of the snaps three times.

In the AFC wild-card playoff loss at the Buffalo Bills, that number jumped to 73%.

He was drafted in the third round in 2019 to push Walker and eventually to replace him. That time has come.

Indianapolis likes Okereke’s length and athleticism. He can run down ballcarriers in the open field and has long arms with big hands to jar the ball loose. He has long replaced Walker in sub packages because of his superior pass coverage and running ability.

But Okereke understands he’ll be hard-pressed to replicate Walker’s leadership.

A fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, Walker overcame the negative reaction of the previous coaching staff and remade his body to fit into the speed-based 4-3 defensive scheme. He racked up a total of 321 tackles over the past three seasons and built an unbreakable bond with all-pro weak-side linebacker Darius Leonard.

Walker also served as a coach on the field and helped relay the standard in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ all-out effort scheme. Okereke experienced Walker’s leadership first hand.

“Anthony was a big mentor for me coming in as a rookie, a great friend,” Okereke said. “So, really, that camaraderie that Anthony brings – his energy, he’s a vivacious guy. He brings everyone together. So, really, (it’s) just making sure we stay as a cohesive unit and carry on everything we’ve learned.”

It’s also about building that sixth sense with Leonard.

The bond between Walker and Leonard paid intangible benefits on the field. They often knew what the other was thinking without verbal communication, and they became comfortable gambling and playing off one another.

Leonard considers Walker a close, personal friend, and he’s been open about the pain he felt when the linebacker signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns. But he and Okereke also have a budding friendship.

The two spent most of last season playfully arguing about who was the fastest player on the field. A similar spirit of friendly competition helped drive Walker and Leonard to new heights.

It’s a chemistry Leonard hopes to replicate with Okereke.

“Playing alongside of him for two years now, we’re getting to know each other – not just playbook-wise,” Leonard said. “You gotta know how each other plays. You gotta understand that when someone is gonna take a chance, you gotta be there to cover each other up. Now that we’ve played with each other for two years, we’re building that trust. We’re knowing each other’s lingo. We’re just being able to play alongside each other and understand who each other is, and that’s the good thing about it.

“Bobby is – he’s very similar to Anthony Walker with how smart he is and athleticism-wise. Now we gotta compete. That’s what it’s all about. We’re gonna compete like me and Walker was. Who’s gonna get the most takeaways? Who’s gonna get the most tackles? Just make it fun, and make sure we’ve got each other’s back out there on the field.”

With Okereke moving over from the strong-side, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed likely will lead the competition to replace him. But Matthew Adams, newcomer Malik Jackson and returning Skai Moore also could factor into the mix.

It’s a deep group that will be charged with setting the tone for the defense and making big plays.

The latter is a particular focus for Okereke in Year 3.

He aims to make the most of his physical gifts and believes he won’t have to think as much on the field as in years past.

“I mean, really staying true to that fast and physical mindset we play with,” Okereke said. “For me in Year 3, obviously a lot of the mental hurdles are over with. I understand the defense pretty well, and now it’s letting my athleticism take over and really showcasing my playmaking ability.”

