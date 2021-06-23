Weekly Devotional

Cancel
The big difference between Christianity and religion is the issue of knowing and being known by God, as opposed to just knowing about Him. The only thing more important than knowing God is to be known by Him. Jesus made that clear in Matthew 7:23, when He warned that the Father would say to some “I never knew you; depart from Me.”

