Jakin man goes on rampage

An Early County man was wounded, hospitalized and arrested following a rampage on and around the traffic circle in Dothan last Wednesday morning. Multiple sources reported that Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 42, of Jakin, allegedly rammed his car into other vehicles at a Dothan motel. Before arriving at a nearby automobile dealership on the Ross Clark Circle, Stewart approached a car at a red light where he threatened two females and fired at least two shots into the passenger side of the vehicle with one of the shots shattering the passenger side window.