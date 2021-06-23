Cancel
Dothan, AL

Jakin man goes on rampage

By Editorials
earlycountynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Early County man was wounded, hospitalized and arrested following a rampage on and around the traffic circle in Dothan last Wednesday morning. Multiple sources reported that Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 42, of Jakin, allegedly rammed his car into other vehicles at a Dothan motel. Before arriving at a nearby automobile dealership on the Ross Clark Circle, Stewart approached a car at a red light where he threatened two females and fired at least two shots into the passenger side of the vehicle with one of the shots shattering the passenger side window.

