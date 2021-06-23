Cambridge School Board votes to intervene in state review of solar farm

The Cambridge School Board has voted to intervene in the state review process for a proposed utility-scale solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield. In an April 15 filing with the Public Service Commission, for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, -areas LLC, said it would initially own and operate the 300-megawatt solar farm that is proposed to spread over about 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.