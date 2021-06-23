Cancel
Greenwich, CT

State Sen. Kasser resigns, citing ‘struggle’ with ongoing divorce

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Alex Kasser announced in a Medium blog post that she is resigning in the state’s 36th Senate District for personal reasons that she elaborated on:. “For nearly three years, I’ve been trying to divorce Seth Bergstein. As all survivors of domestic abuse know, emancipating ourselves is an epic struggle that takes years, requires unflinching courage and all our resources - mental, physical, and financial. Seth uses his powerful position at Morgan Stanley to enable his conduct, so I must work even harder to fight for my freedom. Because of the enormous time and energy this consumes, I can no longer serve my constituents to my fullest ability.”

