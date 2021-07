It was one of the more consequential moments for the Houston Rockets in many years, so much so they entrusted the moment to the greatest Rocket of them all, Hakeem Olajuwon. And when the ping pong balls finished bouncing at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, they bounced the Rockets way. After finishing 2021 with the worst record in the NBA, the Rockets will draft second in this year's draft behind the Detroit Pistons, netting them a bonafide young starter to put alongside Christian Wood, Kevin Porter, Jr., K.J. Martin and Jae'Sean Tate.