Denmark perform at their best when the world is behind them. At Euro 1992, they were "pulled" off the beach (or at least preparing for their holidays) to step in as a last-minute replacement for Yugoslavia, and they defied the odds to win it all. Nearly 30 years later, at Euro 2020, they have recovered from the traumatic circumstances around the cardiac arrest of talisman Christian Eriksen to reach the last four, and their story is not over yet.