TULARE COUNTY – Two new silos are set to go up west of Richgrove, where they will dry an uncommon Tulare County crop: hemp. Despite not actually growing the hemp or having any marijuana, it will likely carry the traditional “skunky” smell because hemp plants carry a similar scent to their marijuana counterparts, and can be especially potent when the leaves rub against each other. And that is what will happen when they’re, stacked in the two 36-foot-tall silos planned at the intersection of Avenue 4 and Road 188. The wet hemp plants will be trucked in and dried in 15,000-pound lots by forcing air through the silo and mechanically mixing the hemp. When nearly dry, the hemp will then be milled down to 6 millimeters and packaged on site.