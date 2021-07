It’s no secret that TikTok is full of useful beauty and wellness hacks, like using dollar bills to create the perfect winged eyeliner or wrapping your hair around a radiator to cheat your way to salon curls. But not everything you see on TikTok is user-friendly. In fact, last year, an Australian reality TV star was left scarred and temporarily blind in one eye after an at-home acupuncture attempt she followed on TikTok went wrong. And it’s happening more and more.