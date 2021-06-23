EU highlights need for labor protections for seasonal workers
It is estimated that every year, up to 850,000 EU citizens engage in seasonal work outside their country of origin. Mobile seasonal workers have the same rights to fair working conditions when working in another EU country, with the same labor and social rights as local workers. However, given the temporary nature of their work, they can be more vulnerable to precarious working and living conditions, fraud and abuse. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated seasonal workers’ conditions, and exposed them to increased health risks.www.thepoultrysite.com