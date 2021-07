Even though Dr Disrespect can't physically return to Twitch anytime soon, that doesn't mean that streamers on the platform have forgotten about him, nor does it mean that he's not still there in spirit. Even though the Doc dropped hints as to why he was banned in the past, the situation remains a mystery. Fans of the Two Time Champion have attempted to keep his presence strong on Twitch by incorporating Dr Disrespect's character into games he doesn't typically play, like "GTA," but one streamer took his tribute to a new level. He transformed into the Doc himself.