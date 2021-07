Dog fighting is illegal because it is widely recognized that canines deserve not to be subjected to such cruelty, yet it is perfectly legal to torture and kill coyotes in Utah. Animal cruelty is abominable to most, but many examples of unethical hunting (“trophy” hunting for bloodsport, not for food) are legal, or even endorsed, by wildlife agencies. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is holding a seminar on hunting predators that will teach participants skills like trapping, baiting, and hounding — all controversial practices that are illegal in many jurisdictions.