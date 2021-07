There are a significant number of Michiganders that have yet to be vaccinated for one reason or another. Ohio recently set up their vax-a-million program doing weekly million dollar drawings every week. Now Michigan is getting in on the vaccination encouragement with our MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, with a chance to win up to 2 million dollars or one of nine college scholarships. If you are 18 or older and you’ve had at least one dose of the vaccine you can enter the sweepstakes. There will be 32 cash prizes equalling a value of 5 million dollars.