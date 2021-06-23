Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was in the Grand Valley he signed a few bills into law. At the Rio Grande Credit Union in Grand Junction, he signed two bills. The first was related to student financial literacy standards. Through this bill, lawmakers sought to protect students from predatory financial traps. They also wanted to highlight government-backed student-aid options. The second bill concerned prescription drug monitoring. Gov. Polis shared his concern over the opioid epidemic in the state and said this bill would help address that issue.