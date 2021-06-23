Nevada City implements mandatory water restrictions, stage 3 drought warning declared
At a special meeting held by the Nevada City City Council on June 18, 2021 a declaration of a Drought Stage 3 Warning was declared. Implementation was effective immediately. With rainfall this season being at historic lows, the Council made the decision based on information from the California State Water Boards as well as information from the Nevada Irrigation District combined with input from city staff on the city’s system and water usage.yubanet.com