Latino Rights Groups Challenge Texas Voting Registration Address Law

By KIRK MCDANIEL
Courthouse News Service
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (CN) — In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, a Latino civil rights group and a voting rights group say a bill signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week that prevents Texans from using a commerical address or post office box as their address when they register to vote is unconstitutional.

Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas governor revives GOP's thwarted new voting laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revived the GOP's thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America's biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May. As expected, Abbott made new election laws one of...
Austin, TXOrange Leader

Governor Abbott Announces Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation that identifies eleven agenda items for the Special Session that begins at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 8. “The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. “Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home.”
Electionsarcamax.com

Local Republicans Weaponizing Constitution to Restrict Voting

When Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ran his veto pen across a Republican-authored rewrite of state election law last week that included new voter identification requirements and tighter deadlines for requesting mail-in ballots, Republicans in the General Assembly announced plans to undo the Democratic governor’s handiwork by taking the issue to the voters with a constitutional amendment.
Virginia StateFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: Virginia got it right on voting rights

STATES’ rights and voting rights often have been antonyms in this part of the world. In Virginia, Jim Crow state legislatures and governors were able to subvert the national will and the 15th Amendment for decades, keeping Blacks and poor whites from voting by use of the poll tax, literacy tests and other blunt instruments.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Texas political leaders react to Gov. Abbott's special session agenda

On Wednesday, July 7, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the agenda for the special legislature session – and many Texas lawmakers expressed their thoughts on Twitter. The 11-item agenda includes many hot-button issues, such as the voting restriction bill, critical race theory, and prohibiting transgender children from competing in school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
PoliticsJacksonville Daily Progress

Has Gov. Abbott Overplayed His Hand Vetoing Legislature's Funding?

Gov. Greg Abbott decided to play hardball with the Texas Legislature after House Democrats took a walk just before midnight on the last day bills could be considered. They broke a House Quorum, to kill his pet bill making it harder to vote. Now, having called a special legislative session...
Presidential ElectionMetro News

No, Arizona’s Election Law is Not Voter Suppression

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a 6-3 decision, upheld two provisions of Arizona voting law. The majority rejected the arguments by Democrats and civil rights groups that the provisions disproportionately burdened minority voters. From the outrage by some on the left, you would have thought that the Court...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

How SCOTUS voting rights decision is “opening up the floodgates” for voter discrimination

This week the Supreme Court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona, which Justice Alito openly acknowledges in his opinion make it harder for minorities to vote - and which further guts the already hollowed out Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision also signals that restrictive voter laws already passed in other states will stay on the books, while opening the door for even more. Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office -- an organization founded by civil rights lawyers to promote social justice -- joins Ali Velshi to discuss. "We have seen the most significant rollback of voting rights this past year in state legislatures. This court decision is opening up the floodgates to more of that."
Politicsroselawgroupreporter.com

Education group to challenge new state tax laws

High school teacher Jim Byrne, left, joins a September 2018 protest against the removal of the Invest in Education initiative form the November 2018 ballot. Arizonans may get the last word on a nearly $2 billion tax cut plan that mainly benefits the wealthy. Organizers of what had been the...
Presidential Electionaclufl.org

Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act Decision Narrows Another Path to Challenge Discriminatory Voting Laws

Today, the Supreme Court decided two Arizona voting laws were not racially discriminatory and did not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The VRA is a landmark piece of federal legislation that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. As Justice Kagan wrote in dissent, the VRA “represents the best of America … It marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.” Congress enacted Section 2 of the VRA to address discrimination imposed by voting laws — no matter how blunt or subtle — considering local circumstances and history, as the ACLU and ACLU of Arizona described in their amicus brief.

