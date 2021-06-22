Hawks: Cam Reddish listed as questionable for Game 1 versus Bucks

I think I speak for every member of Hawks nation when I say it felt like a stake went right through my heart about thirty minutes prior to Game 4 when it was announced that Trae Young would not play because of the bone bruise he suffered during Game 3. Given the circumstances, it certainly felt like the Hawks’ miraculous run was coming to an end in the most Atlanta way possible, but once again, this team had a couple of more aces up their sleeve.