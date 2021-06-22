Hawks: Cam Reddish listed as questionable for Game 1 versus Bucks
As of now, De’Andre Hunter is the only piece the Hawks will undoubtedly be without for Game 1 versus the Bucks. As I reported earlier, Bogdan Bogdanovic remains questionable for Wednesday’s game. Nate McMilan said today the knee that caused Bogdanovic to be removed from Game 6 is still sore after he lumbered his way through Game 7. However, the Hawks could end up bringing back a refreshing face. According to Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game, Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game.www.sportstalkatl.com