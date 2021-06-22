Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Turkey in talks over Somalia space station and missions to the Moon

globalconstructionreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey is in talks with three countries as it seeks help in developing a space port in Somalia and a rocket to carry out lunar landings, according to the head of its space agency. Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, head of the Turkish Space Agency, made his comments to the Sputnik news...

www.globalconstructionreview.com
#Space Exploration#Somalia#The Turkish Space Agency#Turkish#Russian
