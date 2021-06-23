Cancel
MLB

Real Reason Why Dodgers Struggle Against Padres, Will LA Win NL West?

By Doug McKain
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 14 days ago
After last night’s 6-2 loss to San Diego, the Dodgers are now 3-5 against the Padres this year. We take a deep dive into why the Dodgers have been mediocre to bad against the Padres and Giants this year and what exactly they need to do to start winning more consistently against the top clubs in the NL West. Plus, Mookie Betts and Will Smith are heating up and Dave Roberts on why the Padres are so tough to beat.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

