Roland Announces GO:MIXER PRO-X for Smartphones

When it comes to it, the Xbox Wireless Headset is an interesting piece of tech. On the one hand, this is the first official headset that seems to receive Xbox’s full attention. A lot of care and consideration went into designing the headset and it shows. On the flip side, the headset is probably going to rub audiophiles the wrong way. But it is worth mentioning that audio is subjective on almost every level. Despite these shortcomings, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a solid offering at a reasonable $99 MSRP price point.