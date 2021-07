With Julio Jones no longer in Atlanta, this team is at a crossroads. While losing Jones would hurt any franchise, the Falcons still have an amazing skill-position group that added the best player in college football last season — Kyle Pitts. Calvin Ridley isn’t the same type of receiver Jones is; he uses his smooth technique and quickness to get open rather than freak athleticism. One thing that Ridley did exceptionally well in 2020 was beat guys one-on-one, which begs the question — is he one of the best route runners in the NFL?